Science fair 2023 poster contest winners | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SMSFF Poster contest which is a part of the upcoming Science Fair to be held on March 30, 31, and April 1st saw strong competition among several secondary schools on the island. A total of 52 students entered the competition with 18 digital and 34 non-digital posters.

Sofia Bevilacqua (Learning Unlimited) School placed first in the competition with her simple but thorough poster design depicting the contest theme” Choose to Reuse, Recycle & Reharness”. The first runner-up went to Charlize Charles (Sundial School), and the second runner-up to Olivia Catani (Learning …