Scooter Rider Flees Scene after Collision with Vehicle; Investigation Underway. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Personnel of the traffic department of KPSM is currently investigating an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at about 02.00 pm involving a collision between a Kymco scooter and a green car on Welfare Road. Following the accident, the scooter rider swiftly fled the scene, heading towards Union Road at a high speed.

Upon witnessing the incident, nearby police officers immediately initiated an attempt to apprehend the fleeing scooter rider. Despite their efforts, the individual persistently evaded the pursuing officers and continued towards Union Road, posing a …