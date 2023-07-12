Scooter robbers attempted to rob jewelry store on Front Street. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police are currently investigating an attempted armed robbery on a jewelry store on Front Street in the area of the Catholic Church states police spokesman Joe Josepha said the incident took place around 1:50 pm.

According to the information gathered, two suspects on scooters brandishing firearms attempted to rob the jewelry store but were unsuccessful. They later fled on the scooter in the direction of Sucker-Garden / Middle Region. Further updates will be provided in the future.