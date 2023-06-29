Sea Rescue Delegation Visits World Maritime Rescue Congress 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Volunteers of the St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation represented the country last week at the World Maritime Rescue Congress 2023 (WRMC) held in Rotterdam. The visit served to reconnect to Sea Rescue’s fellow nautical rescue organizations, provide learnings to further improve the St. Maarten organization, and explore cooperations for the future.

This year’s edition of the conference organized by the International Maritime Rescue Federation was hosted by the Royal Dutch Rescue Society (KNRM). The venue of the event was the SS Rotterdam, the former flagship of the Holland …