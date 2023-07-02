Sen Beta Launch at Islandpreneur. | SMN NEWS

~Ministry of Finance launches new electronic payment app~



PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Finance recently announced its newest innovation at the Islandpreneur Live 2023 event. The innovation comes in the form of a new app called Sen, something the Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion called, “a hybrid between Cash App and Venmo.” It is with this description that the Minister set the stage to introduce the app and some details about what the people of Sint Maarten can expect from Sen.

The name Sen is a play on the colloquial Sint Maarten use of the word “send,” as in the app will be used …