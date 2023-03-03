SER Curaçao advises on proposed revision of OB. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, in its latest advice, released this week, speaks out on the proposed new regulations that the Minister of Finance wants to introduce in the turnover tax (Omzetbelasting, OB).

These new regulations relate to the introduction of withholding and remittance of a part of the turnover tax due by local banks, tax- & duty-free shopping for tourists, exemption from import duties on purchases in the Free Economic Zone, the designation of online platform companies as taxpayers for sales tax and the introduction of the cash accounting …