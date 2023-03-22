SER Curaçao advises on renewed gaming bill. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:---The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao issued today its advice to the Minister of Finance on the renewed version of the draft National Ordinance on Gambling, abbreviated as LOK 2023 (Landsverordening op de Kansspelen 2023). The LOK 2023 aims, in view of social and technological developments, to modernize the current legislation on organizing games of chance, or giving the opportunity to do so, and to entrust an independent and expert body with the enforcement of rules regulating games of chance and combating and preventing gambling addiction. This newly established …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42640-reminder-free-breast-exam-health-screening-scheduled-for-saturday.html
Reminder Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for Saturday. |...
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On Saturday, March 25, there will be another free breast exams, and health screenings program for 2023 for women aged 18 years and older. Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars. Persons are ...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The wastewater treatment system at the Leonald Conner Primary School in Cay Bay has now fully resumed operations, thanks to repairs through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. Not many Sint Maarten schools can boast of having an in-house...
Wastewater treatment system at Leonald Conner School fully repaired through Sint...
Lions Club Vision Project serves more than 3400 persons. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Lions Club’s Signature Vision Screening Project for this Lionistic year 2022/2023 is well underway with over 3400 students and seniors having their eyes tested for the possibility of any impaired vision challenges...
Lions Club Vision Project serves more than 3400 persons. | SMN...
Republic Bank partners with the Forestry Division to plant over 120 Trees. | SMN...
Castries, St. Lucia:--- Republic Bank (EC) Limited-St. Lucia partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, Forest and Land Resources Division to engage in a tree planting initiative, on March 11, 2023....
Republic Bank partners with the Forestry Division to plant over 120...
Progress Made for Affordable Housing: MoU Signed between the Government and...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Government of Sint Maarten moved one step closer to the realization of additional affordable housing by signing an agreement with the Sint Maarten Housing Development Foundation on Friday, March 17, 2023. This agreement makes it pos...
