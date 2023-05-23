SER Curaçao issues advice on draft national regulation on basic payment account. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao issued today its advice to the Minister of Finance on the draft National Ordinance containing rules regarding a basic payment account for consumers (also referred to as the National Ordinance Basic Payment Account). This advice offers valuable insights and recommendations for the further development of this important draft legislation, which aims to improve consumer access to safe, affordable, and reliable digital payment services.

The draft Basic Payment Account Ordinance is a bill aimed at promoting financial inclusion and …