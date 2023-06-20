SER receives presentation on introduction of Caribbean Guilder. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- The Caribbean Guilder Project Team of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) gave a presentation to the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao last Friday, June 16, 2023, on the planned introduction of the Caribbean Guilder, presumably in the third quarter of 2024.

Upon Curaçao and Sint Maarten's acquisition of country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October 10, 2010, both constitutions of Curaçao (Article 88) and Sint Maarten (Article 100) stipulate that there will be one supervisor (the CBCS) for monetary, financial and integrity …