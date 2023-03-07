Several searches and items seized by human smuggling team. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The personnel of the detective Department and of the human smuggling team have conducted several raids and apprehended several suspects over the past few days.

• On February 27, 2023, and March 07, 2023, the human smuggling team of KPSM arrested two suspects with the initials D.Q.B and J.H in connection with their involvement in coordinating and transporting people.

Searches were conducted at the residence of the suspects and several goods were seized the human smuggling team is still working on this case and the additional suspect may be apprehended in the future.

• The …