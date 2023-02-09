SHTA ends 2023 Event Calendar Campaign in Theme.

PHILIPSBURG:--- This week, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) ended its active dispersion campaign of the 2023 edition of its annual Events Calendar. Over the month of January, thousands of calendars were distributed to SHTA members, partners, and hotel rooms, the latter via its foldout version in VISIT magazine.

In September 2023, renowned artist Leroy L. Brooks, better known as King Beau Beau, was chosen as St. Maarten Cultural Icon to head 2023. SHTA's 2023 Calendars remain available for residents, visitors, events, and good causes throughout the year at its offices.

SHTA thanks over 70 St. Maarten organizations contributing to the 2023 edition, and the support of ILTT’s world-famous brands Captain Morgan, Smirnoff, and Johnnie Walker, as well as Amsterdam, Grant Thornton, Telem Group, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, l’Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin and Europcar for making the 2023 Event Calendar possible.

With its colorful design and its mission to show the liveliness of destination St. Maarten within the Calendar, this Sunday’s Color Walk was considered a good moment to end the campaign. SHTA commends main organizers Kooyman and CPS for its initiative to collect funds for the AIDS foundation and was happy to be able to support such with funds and calendars for those participants making the effort in the walk from the Kooyman store to the finish at the CPS offices.

Suggestions for events for the 2024 edition can be sent to events@shta.com.

St. Maarten residents can collect a free personal printed version via the same e-mail address. Digital versions can be downloaded via shta.com/events.

