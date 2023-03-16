SHTA: High Season Room Nights Comparable 2021/2022; 23% down from 2016/2017. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an analysis of occupied room nights (ORN) of recent high seasons, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) analyzed this year’s high season yields comparable to last winter. Regardless of the ending of the worldwide pandemic and travel restrictions, only 6% growth took place in occupied room nights year over year this season to date. In comparison to the winter season pre-Irma, St. Maarten hosted 23% less high-season room nights compared to the winter season of 2016 / 2017, despite having 84% of the 2016 / 2017 pre-room count currently available.



…