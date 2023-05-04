SHTA Holds Meeting with Real Estate Companies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an attempt to discuss the rapid rise of the short-term vacation rental sector, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) held a meeting with members and non-members of St. Maarten real estate and vacation rental agencies in their offices last Thursday.

Over the past decade, the rapidly growing use of AirBnB, VRBO, Home & Away, and private home individual rentals have brought opportunities and challenges to destinations worldwide. The meeting was part of a wider SHTA initiative to assess the size and impact of the short-term vacation rental industry, of …