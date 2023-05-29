SHTA Hosts Sick Leave Management Masterclass. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, May 25th, the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and Medwork organized a sick leave management masterclass at the SHTA offices.

The masterclass aimed to equip attendees with comprehensive knowledge and practical tools for effectively managing sick leave processes. The masterclass was facilitated by Dr. Joanne Siebel of Medwork, an authority in the field of human resources and employee management. Medwork, active throughout the entire Dutch Caribbean, is specialized in managing the psychological and physical aspects of well-being for employees in …