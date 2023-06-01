SHTA’s Job Fair Included in St Maarten Innovations, Initiatives and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Announced today by the SHTA, in conjunction with R4CR; SHTA's October 27-28 St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) will host a special Job Fair component comparable to the ones organized by the association in 2015, 2016, and 2017. In addition, a complementary 10-part course will be offered over the summer months to strengthen the candidates' position in the labor market. Support for the program is being provided by the R4CR Foundation.

The fourth edition of SMILE will be held on October 27th – 28th. SMILE brings together small and large …