Single Mothers’ Empowerment Programme for International Women’s Day is being planned | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023, the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) is collaborating with the Listening Companion to host a Single Mothers’ Empowerment Programme theme “Better Together” from March to May 2023.



The six-week programme is an initiative in commemoration of Women’s month and will launch on Saturday, March 25, 2023, with a meet and greet of participants and facilitators at conference room #1 in the …