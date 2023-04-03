Sint Maarten and UNOPS conclude Host Country Agreement. | SMN NEWS

~With the establishment of a UNOPS office in Sint Maarten, the first project to be developed under this cooperation framework will be the design of the Sint Maarten Rule of Law Facilities~

COPENHAGEN, Denmark:--- The Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs of Sint Maarten, Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs, on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, and Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Mr. Jens Wandel signed the Host Country Agreement, which is a treaty that establishes the cooperation framework for the implementation of …