Sint Maarten Lions Club installs new Board of Directors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, Sint Maarten Alpha Leo Club, and Sint Maarten South Omega Leo Club gathered earlier this month at the Paradise Event Hall with their Partners-in-Service, parents, and other invited guests for their annual Change-of-Board ceremony.

Among the attendees celebrating the achievements of the past year and preparing to herald in the new year, which runs from July 1st to June 30th, were PDG Rotary District 7020, Rotarian Louis Wever and his spouse, Amanda, PDG French Caribbean District 63, Lion Felicien Maccow, PMJF and his Partner in Service, …