Sint Maarten Lions Club will test the eyes of children and seniors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Lions Club under the leadership of Club President Lion John Schaminee with his theme “Seeing through the eyes of a Lion” has organized the eye screening of roughly 4000+ primary and high school children from groups 1 to 12, as well as seniors by VOSH International over the course of two weeks, March 13th through 24th 2023. This is the signature project for the Sint Maarten Lions Club over 2022-2023

The objective of this project is to identify any students with vision difficulties and to immediately provide them with the necessary glasses on the spot.

VOSH …