Sint Maarten Police Alert Public to Heightened Risks of Traffic Accidents and Residential Burglaries During Summer Holidays. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As the summer holidays draw near, the Sint Maarten Police is issuing a warning to the public regarding the increased risks associated with road safety and residential burglaries, particularly in relation to the mischievous behavior of youth. The police-force of Sint Maarten is urging all residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and protection of their property.

