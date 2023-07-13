Sint Maarten Police Force Appeals for Cooperation in Preserving Raoul Illidge Sports Complex Parking Lot. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Community Officer Cay-Hill in collaboration with VROMI (Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) and other governmental organizations, expresses deep concern over the persisting issue of dilapidated vehicles being parked/ abandoned on the parking lot of the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex in Cay Hill.

Previous efforts were made to clean and restore the area, aiming to ensure its functionality. However, it has come to our attention that unidentified individuals have once again chosen to treat the parking lot as a dumping ground for their …