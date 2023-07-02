Sint Maarten Police Force Investigating Incidents at Cooler Fete Show in Festival Village. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Detectives of The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) are busy investigating a series of incidents that occurred during the Cooler Fete Show at Festival Village on the evening of Saturday, July 1st, 2023.

During the event, two suspects were arrested for their involvement in separate unlawful activities. The first suspect, identified as J.S., was apprehended after officers received information from vigilant bystanders regarding his possession of a firearm.

In a separate incident, shortly after the second suspect, identified as A.A.A., attempted to flee with the …