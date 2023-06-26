Sint Maarten Police Force once again Urges Scooter Owners to Claim Impounded Vehicles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force is again reaching out to the public regarding the retrieval of impounded scooters. In recent months the police have conducted several safety controls. During these operations, a number of motorbikes and scooters were taken into safekeeping.

During the controls, it was discovered that a majority of these scooters did not possess the necessary documentation or meet the technical requirements for safe use on public roads. Consequently, these scooters have been impounded and are currently awaiting collection by their rightful owners.

The police …