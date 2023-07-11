Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Owners of Confiscated Vehicles to Reclaim Property. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is again, calling upon the rightful owners of confiscated vehicles connected to theft or fencing to promptly pass by the police station in Philipsburg to claim or gather information about their property.

The provision of necessary documentation during the reclamation process is crucial to ensure a successful outcome.

Unfortunately, our previous press release failed to generate a significant response from the owners of confiscated vehicles in the past. In light of this, we would like to emphasize the urgency of this matter and encourage all …