Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Public to Follow Safety Instructions During the Passing of a Tropical Storm/Hurricane’s | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is here. The second named storm of the season Bret is currently out in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles. During this hurricane season, the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM is urging all residents to prioritize their safety by following crucial instructions before, during, and after the passing of a severe weather event.

These guidelines have been established to minimize potential hazards and protect our community members during the passing of severe weather. KPSM would like the community to save this information as part of their …