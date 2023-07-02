Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Vehicle Owners to Retrieve Impounded Vehicles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force is once again reaching out to the public regarding a number of confiscated vehicles that have been in the pound yard for an extended period. The police have made numerous requests for the legal owners of these vehicles to come forward and reclaim their property by providing the necessary documentation. KPSM together with the prosecutor’s office is now taking steps to dispose of these vehicles in accordance with established procedures and protocols.

Vehicle owners are strongly urged to visit the Sint Maarten Police station in Philipsburg during …