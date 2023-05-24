Sint Maarten Police Investigate Vandalism of vehicles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively conducting investigations into incidents involving the vandalism of window panes on two private vehicles on L.B Scott Road over. It has been reported that students were responsible for these acts of destruction by throwing stones.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges parents to engage in a constructive dialogue with their children regarding this unacceptable and criminal behavior. Such acts not only carry severe consequences for the minors involved but also pose potential repercussions for their parents.

KPSM kindly request parents to …