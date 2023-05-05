Sjamira Roseburg joins URSM for a better St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- For the past five years I have committed myself to reaching the people of Sint Maarten through social media to inform them about their legal rights, obligations, and other topics that concern our community. These past five years have been a genuine effort of mine to ensure all our people are justly represented.

Because of my work in the field and my own experiences, I feel that I can no longer stand on the sidelines. I believe that you can not effectively achieve all goals from the outside.

I am one of you. My roots lay in Sint Maarten. My main focus is to tackle …