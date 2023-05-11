Small bite, big threat. Beat the buzz: Prevent, Protect and Control to Keep Mosquitoes from Breeding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- This week marks Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week which is from May 8-14. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says that mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, zika, and malaria continue to circulate in CARPHA Member States.



At the 17th Special Session of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government on public health threats held in November 2014, the Heads approved a proposal for the establishment of an annual Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week.



The objective of such a week is to strengthen existing initiatives and mobilize the public to …