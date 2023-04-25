SMILE Opens Early Bird Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Today, the St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE), opened its early bird ticket season for its 2023 edition. This was announced today by the organizer the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA).

SMILE’s fourth edition is slated for October 27th / 28th 2023. Early bird passes will be available from the 25th April, until the 1st August. Tickets can be reserved via the dedicated event website smilesintmaarten.com.

SMILE brings together small and large businesses, NGO’s and government entities in an attempt to inspire …