SMILE Starts Enrollment of Free Summer Employment Courses. | SMN NEWS

jobfair28062023PHILIPSBURG:--- As of this week, enrollment has started for the St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) Summer Employment Course program. A first group of registrants applied today for the series of masterclasses intended to improve the skills of job seekers in order to enter or re-enter the labor market.
The nine-part course is organized by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) with the support of the National Employment Services Center (NESC) and Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR). The free course series includes an in-depth …

