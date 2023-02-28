SMILE to host second SXM Art Fair. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- For its 2023 edition this October 27th and 28th, the St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE), will again host a “SXM Art Fair” amongst its tradeshow elements. This was announced today by the organizer St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA).

SMILE added the SXM Art Fair during its third edition in 2022. By means of the SXM Art Fair, SMILE offers a platform for local artists to connect to companies and NGOs present at SMILE, as well as to individual tradeshow visitors interested in buying local art for private use.

The …