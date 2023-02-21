SMMC advises on ER safety and waiting times. | SMN NEWS

~ Lack of Family Doctor (GP) post leads to overwhelming ER visits for non-emergency care resulting in longer waiting times ~

CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) would like to remind the public to adhere to the rules and regulations in place to ensure a safe working environment for all at SMMC’s Emergency Room (ER).

In order for ER staff to be able to operate in an efficient and safe manner, the general public is reminded to adhere to the rules and regulations of the ER department. Those that disrupt the ER operations with aggressive behavior towards ER staff will be requested …