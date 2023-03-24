CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has adjusted its patient visiting policy. The amended policy goes into effect immediately and allows patients admitted to the Obstetrics/Gynecology, Pediatric, Day Care, Medical/Surgical, and Intensive Care (ICU) ward one visitor at a time during visiting hours. Visiting patients admitted to the Obstetrics/Gynecology, Pediatric, Day Care, and Medical/Surgical wards is now allowed from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm, and visiting patients admitted to the ICU ward is allowed at 10:00 am – 10:20 am, 2:00 pm – …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42657-continuation-public-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-the-national-ordinance-stipulating-the-budget-for-country-sint-maarten-for-the-service-year-2023.html
Home St. Maarten News SMMC announces adjustment to patient visiting policy. | SMN NEWS
Latest Local News
Gendarmes and fire fighters responded to early morning fire in Marigot....
Marigot:--- Firefighters and the gendarmes responded to an early Friday morning fire on Rue de Hollande Marigot.The authorities said in a statement that they responded to a house fire, the house was fully ablaze with a high risk of spreading to nearby ...
Marigot:--- A 31-year-old man was shot dead early this afternoon at Rue de Hollande St. James in the vicinity of Good Harvest View store, confirmed the gendarmerie in a press statement.The Gendarmes indicated that due to the secrecy of the ongoing inve...
31 year old man shot dead at Rue de Hollande. |...
Marigot:--- A 31-year-old man was shot dead early this afternoon at Rue de Hollande St. James in the vicinity of Good Harvest View store, confirmed the gendarmerie in a press statement.The Gendarmes indicated that due to the secrecy of the ongoing inve...
Continuation Public meeting of Parliament regarding the National Ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on March 24, 2023. The Public meeting, which adjourned on March 24, 2023, will be reconvened on Friday at 12.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat ...
Continuation Public meeting of Parliament regarding the National Ordinance stipulating the...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on March 24, 2023. The Public meeting, which adjourned on March 24, 2023, will be reconvened on Friday at 12.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat ...
Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval provisions President of Parliament to attend a...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 24, 2023. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. ...
Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval provisions President of Parliament...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 24, 2023. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. ...
MHF Honors SXM Debate Team Champions During Gratitude Ceremony. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) hosted the St. Maarten Debate Team Champions on Friday, March 18th at their administrative headquarters to honor their achievement at the 51st annual Leeward Islands Debate Competition (LIDC) during a ...
View comments
Hide comments