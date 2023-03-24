SMMC announces adjustment to patient visiting policy. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has adjusted its patient visiting policy. The amended policy goes into effect immediately and allows patients admitted to the Obstetrics/Gynecology, Pediatric, Day Care, Medical/Surgical, and Intensive Care (ICU) ward one visitor at a time during visiting hours. Visiting patients admitted to the Obstetrics/Gynecology, Pediatric, Day Care, and Medical/Surgical wards is now allowed from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm, and visiting patients admitted to the ICU ward is allowed at 10:00 am – 10:20 am, 2:00 pm – …