SMMC Pediatric Team presents research during Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2023. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- The Pediatric Team of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) was recently selected to present at the 3rd edition of the Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2023, a five-day online conference, featuring lectures and interactive sessions.

On Tuesday, June 27th, the selected research theme was ‘health and healthcare’ and SMMC’s team presented their research on respiratory tract infection epidemiology in children on the island of St. Maarten. The team consisted of Dr. Lilly Verhagen, SMMC Pediatrician, an Infectious Disease and Immunology Subspecialist at Radboud University Medical …