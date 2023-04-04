SMMC to conduct fire evacuation drill on April 5th. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will conduct a fire evacuation drill on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 at 10:30 am. The drill will last approximately one (1) hour during which the fire alarm system will be activated and actors portraying patients will be evacuated as real-life patients would be during a fire to ensure that in the event of a fire, all staff and patients are evacuated safely and without incidents.

The purpose of the drill is to provide employees with the opportunity to practice working together in a crisis, refresh staff knowledge of hospital evacuation procedures and …