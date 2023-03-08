SMMC to host virtual session on World Kidney Day. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will be hosting a virtual session on Thursday, March 9th at 7:00 pm on its Facebook page ((www.facebook.com/stmaartenmedicalcenter) in observance of World Kidney Day. World Kidney Day aims to raise awareness and encourage the prevention of kidney disease. SMMC’s Nephrologist, Dr. Gabe van Essen, and Assistant Supervisor of the Dialysis Department and Transatlantic Kidney Transplant Program coordinator, Nurse Georgina Mingau, will facilitate the session during which viewers will have the opportunity to post any questions related to kidneys, …