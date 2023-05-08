SMUMF celebrates 18th anniversary. | SMN NEWS

Introduction-Apostle Dr. Orlando Wilson (President)

St. Peters:--- On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the St. Martin United Ministerial Foundation (SMUMF) observed it 18th anniversary as the umbrella organization for evangelical, apostolic, and independent Churches on the Dutch Side of the Island.

We have only come this far by faith. Our 18th year represents a greater level of maturity. For this, we salute the hardworking and visionary former and current board members, as well as our volunteers and affiliates who continue to work with us on the national agenda. Much of the work we do has been …