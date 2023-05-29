Special Envoy Rijna visits Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Edison Rijna visited Saba on Monday, May 29 in his new role as Special Envoy for the Caribbean Netherlands for the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) funds and economic development with Latin America and the Caribbean and economic development. Rijna served nine years as Island Governor of Bonaire when he assumed his new role in April this year.

With his appointment as special envoy, he will work on better access to funds from the EU and the UN for the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius). To this end, he will maintain contacts with the …