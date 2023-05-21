Spitfire: The Lohkay Story postponed due to health emergency. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT/GREAT BAY:--- The much-anticipated performance of Spitfire: The Lohkay Story has been postponed for reasons related to the health of the playwright and executive producer Shujah Reiph, said Conscious Lyrics Foundation (CLF).

A new date for the one-night-only play will be announced as soon as possible, said Reiph, who is also president of CLF.

“I’m touched beyond words for the many well-wishers since my health emergency early last week; and for the words of condolences at the passing of my father Arsene Reiph last Friday,” said Shujah Reiph.

Persons who have already purchased …