St. Maarten Academy Wins Rotary Sunrise Video Contest. | SMN NEWS

CUL DE SAC:--- A group of Sixth Form students of St. Maarten Academy made a clean sweep at this year's Peace and Conflict Resolution video contest.

The competition, the initiative of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, attracted nine entries, four of which were from the Academy scholars and five from Seniors and Juniors of Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LU). The contest is in observance of Rotary’s “Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention” monthly theme and aims to promote social consciousness among teens, which is valuable to them as individuals and to our society as a whole. …