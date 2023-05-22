St. Maarten Basketball Tournament Concludes with Thrilling Matches. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXMNBA presented the Statia | Saba | St. Maarten Basketball Tournament, showcasing exceptional talent from U11, U13, U15, and U17 basketball teams, this tournament brought together young athletes from Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Saint Martin, creating an atmosphere at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium of intense competition and camaraderie.

Organized with precision and enthusiasm by the sporting authorities of Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Martin, and St. Maarten, this tournament aimed to foster a sense of unity, sportsmanship, and mutual respect among the participating islands. …