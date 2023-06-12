St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce recognition linked to “the need for a people to have a voice” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The recognition of HNP authors here on June 2, by the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) has much to do with media value and a nation’s voice, said Jacqueline Sample, president of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

Joseph H. Lake, Jr., and Lasana M. Sekou were recognized for realizing “The First Local Business Registrant at COCI” in the “Newspaper” and “Book Publishing” categories, respectively, said the St. Maarten Chamber.

“The recognition of Junior Lake and Lasana Sekou by the Chamber of Commerce adds value to the power of the press and …