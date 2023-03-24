St. Maarten Confirms Commitment to the Cruise Industry, Becomes FCCA Presidential Partner. | SMN NEWS

Miramar, FL:--- Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico, along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity – is pleased to announce that St. Maarten has renewed and increased its strategic development agreement with FCCA for 2023. The new agreement makes St. Maarten a “Presidential Partner,” the Association’s exclusive, capped program limited to three destination partners and …