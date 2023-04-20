St. Maarten Flavors adds June Appeteaser Week. | SMN NEWS

julioshaynes20042023PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) jointly announce a follow-up to its 2022 St. Maarten Flavors 2023 Program.
Following a post-event survey, various restaurants requested for a swift repetition of the program. This year participating restaurants, bars, lounges, and breweries have the opportunity to not only partake in St. Maarten Flavors in November but also a June Appeteaser Week and Flavors Feast.
The Food Show will take place on June 17 at Dock Maarten Marina, Philipsburg, where vendors can share their flavorful delights …

