St. Maarten Flavors adds June Appeteaser Week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) jointly announce a follow-up to its 2022 St. Maarten Flavors 2023 Program.

Following a post-event survey, various restaurants requested for a swift repetition of the program. This year participating restaurants, bars, lounges, and breweries have the opportunity to not only partake in St. Maarten Flavors in November but also a June Appeteaser Week and Flavors Feast.

The Food Show will take place on June 17 at Dock Maarten Marina, Philipsburg, where vendors can share their flavorful delights …