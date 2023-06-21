St. Maarten Flavors Appeteaser Week Gained Much Exposure locally, and on US and Dutch Television. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SHTA’s “St. Maarten Flavors Appeteaser Week”, kicked off on the 15th of June as a teaser for St. Maarten’s culinary month--November.

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and their PR firm Diamond PR ensured coverage of the week and the upcoming prix fixe month of St. Maarten Flavors November on television stations in Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

Appeteaser Week serves as a sneak preview for diners to taste the “signature dishes” offered during the prix fixe dine around the month of November. …