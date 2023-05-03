St. Maarten Flavors Feast will set the tone for June’s Appeteaser Week on Saturday June 17th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) jointly announced a follow-up to its 2022 St. Maarten Flavors 2023 Program called “Appeteaser Week”, taking place June 15 – 24, 2023. Organizers included a food show, “St. Maarten Flavors Feast”, on June 17th to try out bite-size tasters of the signature dishes, at prix fixe rates, served by participating restaurants during “Appeteaser Week”.

St. Maarten Flavors Feast will be hosted at Dock Maarten in Philipsburg, where vendors will share their flavorful …