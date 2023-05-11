St. Maarten Lions Club to host the 43rd Multiple District Convention in May. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- St. Maarten Lions Club announces its "43rd Multiple District Convention," offering delegates from around the Caribbean and beyond the chance to gather, network, and celebrate the Lions Club's mission. The convention will run from Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, to Saturday, May 20th, 2023, under the leadership of Council Chairperson, Past District Governor Lion Claudio Buncamper, PMJF.

