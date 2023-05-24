St. Maarten Police Force Investigating Two Serious Traffic Accidents. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The St. Maarten Police Force is actively investigating two serious traffic accidents that occurred on the evening of May 23, 2023. These incidents took place at the junction of Sucker Garden Road and Arch Road, as well as on G.A Arndell Blvd (Link 1).

At approximately 8:15 PM, the police dispatch center received multiple reports of a serious traffic accident on Sucker Garden Road, resulting in two individuals sustaining severe injuries. Immediate action was taken as police officers and ambulance personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, our patrol encountered …