St. Maarten Police Successfully Captures Dangerous Dog; Owner Urged to Contact Authorities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;--- The St. Maarten Police Force would like to inform the public that the dangerous dog, previously reported as running loose in the Guana-Bay area, has been successfully apprehended. This action was taken in response to recent reports of the dog attempting to attack pedestrians in the Hope-Estate area.

On the evening of May 22, 2023, a collaborative effort involving a group of dedicated police personnel, alongside other non-governmental organizations, was undertaken to capture the brown and white Pitbull mix that posed a threat to public safety. After an extensive search in the …